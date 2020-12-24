Amid shivering cold in Delhi, Sikh body donates 700 geysers to protesting farmers

Image Source : PTI Tents installed for farmers at Ghazipur border during their protest against the new farm laws

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Wednesday provided 700 water geysers to the farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws at the national capital's borders in the biting cold.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and some other states have been camping at several entry points of Delhi for nearly a month, demanding the Centre repeal the three farm laws.

"We are doing everything to help the farmers in their struggle. In view of the severe cold, DSGMC distributed 700 geysers among the protesting farmers at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders," said DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The Committee has also provided woolens, body warmers and other winter wear among the protesters, he said.

Besides, langars (community kitchens) and night shelters have also been set up at the protest venues. Medicines and ambulance facility are also being provided to the agitating farmers, he added.

