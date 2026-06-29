Farm worker mauled to death by pack of stray dogs in Punjab's Moga

New Delhi:

A farm labourer was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while returning home after irrigating paddy fields in Punjab's Moga district in Kapure village. The victim's body remained in the fields throughout the night before it was discovered by villagers the following morning. The deceased, identified as Sarabjit Singh, worked as a daily-wage labourer in the village. According to local residents, he had finished watering a paddy field late at night and was walking back home when a large group of stray dogs surrounded and attacked him just a short distance from his house.

The dogs reportedly inflicted severe injuries, leaving him dead at the spot. Villagers who found his body the next morning said it was soaked in blood and bore extensive injuries caused by the attack.

Village gripped by fear after brutal incident

The incident has spread panic across Kapure village, especially among farmers and labourers who regularly visit fields at night during the ongoing paddy transplantation season.Residents said this was not an isolated case.

According to villagers Sukhdev Singh and Gurbaksh Singh, stray dogs have attacked people on several occasions in the past, with nearly eight to ten such incidents reported earlier. They alleged that a pack of around 35 to 40 stray dogs frequently roams the area and has become increasingly aggressive.

The villagers claimed they have repeatedly approached the authorities with complaints and written requests, but no lasting solution has been implemented.

Family faces financial crisis

Sarabjit Singh was the only earning member of his family. He is survived by his wife, two children and his elderly mother. His death has left the family facing an uncertain future and a severe financial crisis.

His wife, Ramandeep Kaur, said her husband had gone to work in the morning and was returning home after watering the fields when he was attacked by the dogs. She appealed to the government to provide financial assistance and adequate compensation to help the family cope with the loss.

Villagers said the ongoing paddy cultivation season requires farmers and labourers to work in the fields late into the night, making them vulnerable to stray dog attacks.

Reported from Moga by Deepak Singla.

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