Narendra Tomar doesn't know anything about farming: Digvijaya Singh

Alleging that the farm laws were drafted in Mumbai and not in Delhi, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Friday sought to corner the Modi government over the ongoing farmers' protest.

Digvijaya Singh called Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Agriculture Minister, a 'good' person, but added that he has little knowledge about farming.

"Two Ministers held talks with farmers- One of them Narendra Singh Tomar ji is good person but he doesn't know anything about farming. And Piyush Goyal is spokesperson of corporate sector. I think farm laws were drafted in Mumbai & not in Delhi," news agency ANI quoted Singh, as saying.

Tomar, Goyal and other top government officials have held as many as 11 rounds of talks with the farmer unions who have been demanding repeal of the three farm laws passed in Parliament last year. The government has offered to stay the laws for 18 months, however, the protesting unions have been insisting on withdrawal. Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over two months demanding rollback of the new farm laws.

Tomar Slams Opposition

Speaking in Rajya Sabha today, Narendra Singh Tomar slammed the Congress and other opposition parties for spreading lies over the new farm laws. Tomar said that the new farm laws will bring revolutionary changes in the life of farmers by increasing their income. He urged the farmer unions to tell the government about the flaws in the laws.

"Farmers are being misled that others would occupy their land if these laws are implemented. Let me know if there is a single provision in Contract Farming law which allows any trader to snatch away the land of any farmer," he said.

"I made it clear that if the government is ready to make amendments, it doesn't mean there is any problem in farm laws. People in a particular state are misinformed," the Minister added.

