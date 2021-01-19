Image Source : ANI Farm laws designed to 'destroy' India's agriculture: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that the new farm laws are designed by the government to 'destroy' Indian agriculture. Addressing the media here, Rahul said that he supports the protesting farmers and that every single person should support them as 'they are fighting for us'.

"There is tragedy unfolding today in country, government wants to ignore issue and misinform the country. I am not going to speak about farmers alone as it is only part of tragedy," he said after releasing booklet 'Kheti ka khoon (Murder of agriculture) highlighting 'plight' of farmers in wake of Centre's three farm laws.

"It is important for youngsters. This is not about present but about your future," the Congress leader added.

"The rice, wheat you (middle class) buy comes at the rate you purchase because of APMC and the agricultural system. This is not an assault on farmers but on the middle class and on every single youngster in the country, who is not able to get a job," he opined.

He said that the new farm laws will put entire agriculture sector in hands of 3 to 4 crony capitalists.

"There is just one solution, government will have to take back farm laws," he said.

When reporters asked Rahu about BJP president JP Nadda's 10 questions directed at him, the Congress leader responded: "...Farmers know the reality. All farmers know what Rahul Gandhi does. Nadda ji was not at Bhatta Parsaul. I have a clean character, I'm not scared, they can't touch me. They can shoot me."

To a question about China, Rahul said that Beijing has a clear strategic vision of shaping the world which India doesn't have.

"India does this and that but doesn't work strategically. China has tested twice. Once in Doklam and other in Ladakh," he said.

"If India doesn't give a clear message to them and make clear military, economic geopolitical strategy, China won't stay quiet but will make the most out of it. The day it will happen, we'll suffer damages," the Congress leader added.

