Image Source : ANI Farm laws, Covid vaccines, China and more: Key takeaways from President's address

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on the first day of Budget session. The President highlighted the government's plan and policy vision for the next financial year in his speech. He also highlighted the work carried out by the government in the past years.

Key takeaways from President's address

R-Day violence

President condemned as very unfortunate the Republic Day violence and the insult to the tricolour during the farmers' tractor parade here on January 26. He said that the Constitution which provides Freedom of Expression to people, is the one that also teaches that law and rules have to be followed by everyone seriously. "My Government has always respected freedom of expression and holding of peaceful agitations in a democratic set up. However, the recent acts of dishonouring the National Flag and showing disrespect to the auspicious occasion of the Republic Day are unfortunate," he said.

Ladakh row

Kovind also referred to the Chinese aggression on the border, and asserted that his government is vigilant and fully committed to protecting the country's interests. Additional forces have been deployed to safeguard India's sovereignty, he said while paying tributes to the 20 soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in a clash with the Chinese army at the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in June last year. India and China are locked in a tense military standoff in eastern Ladakh since May 5 last.

Farm laws

President noted that the new farm reform laws enacted in September last year have immediately benefited 10 crore small farmers, and said various parties in the past had supported these measures. Noting that the Supreme Court has put the implementation of the three laws on hold, Kovind said the government will respect whatever is the decision of the apex court. The President also said the rights and facilities available under the system prevailing before the enactment of the three new laws are not affected in any way. "Rather, through these agricultural reforms, the Government has provided new facilities to the farmers and has empowered them".

Challenging time for country

Acknowledging that the Budget session is being held at a challenging time of COVID-19, the President said no matter how big the challenge is, India will not stop. Whenever India is united, it has achieved impossible goals, he added. The President expressed sadness that in the fight against the pandemic, India has lost many countrymen and paid homage to his predecessor Pranab Mukherjee and six MPs who passed away during the period last year.

Timely decisions saved lives

Kovind expressed his satisfaction over the government's measures to fight the pandemic and asserted that its timely decisions saved lives of millions of people while also helping the economy. Over 80 crore poor people were provided free ration for eight months, he said.

Aatmanirbhar Bharat

Lauding the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' programme, the President said it is not just confined to manufacturing in India but is also a campaign aimed at elevating the standard of living of every Indian as well as boosting the self-confidence of the country.

Vaccination drive

Referring to the country's vaccination programme, he said, "It is a matter of immense pride that India is conducting the world's largest vaccination programme. Both the vaccines rolled out under this programme are produced indigenously."

The President's hour-long address was boycotted by over 20 opposition parties in support of the demand of the protesting farmers for the repeal of the three farm laws. Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu raised slogans like 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' during the address and demanded repeal of the three laws. Some opposition MPs were heard raising slogans in the Central Hall's gallery.

Latest India News