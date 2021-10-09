Saturday, October 09, 2021
     
  Delhi could face power crisis, says Kejriwal; writes to PM Modi
Farm law protester throw shoe at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle in Punjab | WATCH

At least 8 people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur during a farmers' protest over state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Jalandhar Published on: October 09, 2021 16:13 IST
SHOE THROWN
Image Source : TWITTER/ANI

A farm law protestor threw a shoe at the vehicle of Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalandhar in Punjab on Saturday. 

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday separately met the families of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

At least 8 people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur during a farmers' protest over state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, administration sources said.

Three vehicles including two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said after they hit a group of protesters. One of the vehicles belongs to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni. | READ MORE 

