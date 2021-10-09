Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Farm law protester throw shoe at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal's vehicle in Punjab | WATCH

A farm law protestor threw a shoe at the vehicle of Shiromani Akali Dal president and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal in Jalandhar in Punjab on Saturday.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday separately met the families of the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

At least 8 people were killed as violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur during a farmers' protest over state Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit, administration sources said.

Three vehicles including two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers, reports said after they hit a group of protesters. One of the vehicles belongs to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni. | READ MORE

ALSO READ | Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Another notice issued to Ashish Mishra by UP Police after he skips summon

Latest India News