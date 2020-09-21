PM Modi says some people losing control of agriculture sector are misleading farmers

Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi slams opposition for misleading farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that some people are fearing losing control in the agriculture sector after three key farm bills were passed in the Parliament for the betterment of country's farmers. Speaking at the stone laying ceremony of various developmental projects in poll-bound Bihar, PM Modi took a dig at the opposition saying those who are trying to mislead the farmers are fearing losing control of the agriculture industry.

Lashing out at the opposition, PM Modi further said that these people are trying to mislead the farmers and manipulating them on MSP (Minimum Support Price) which the Prime Minister reassured wil stay.

In the wake of protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana against three agriculture-related Bills, PM Modi on Sunday assured the farmers -- through tweets in Punjabi language -- that the proposed laws were historic and in their interest.

"No dilution of MSP regime; government procurement of agricultural produce to continue," Modi said in one of the series of tweets in Punjabi.

Reiterating his government's commitment and dubbing the passage of the farm Bills as a "watershed moment", the Prime Minister said, "We are here to serve the farmers. We will do our best to help the farmers and ensure a better life for their future generations." Modi said that the Indian farming system immediate needed the latest technology.

"Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of the latest technology that assists the industrious farmers. Now, with the passage of the Bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step."

"For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The Bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These Bills will add impetus to the efforts to double the income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them," tweeted the Prime Minister.

