Fan breaches security, kisses Rahul Gandhi during bike rally in Bihar | VIDEO In a major security lapse during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar, a man breached Rahul Gandhi’s security detail and kissed him while he was riding a motorcycle.

New Delhi:

During the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was kissed on the cheek by an unidentified man who breached his security cordon on Sunday. The incident took place while Gandhi was leading a bike rally alongside RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in Purnea. Rahul Gandhi, wearing a helmet and riding a motorcycle with Bihar Congress chief Rajesh Kumar riding pillion, was navigating through a crowd of supporters when the man suddenly emerged from the roadside.

Rushing up to Gandhi, the man kissed on his cheek, momentarily halting the Congress MP's ride.

Startled by the breach, security personnel accompanying the leaders reacted swiftly. A member of Yadav's security detail got off the bike, chased down the individual, and slapped him before handing him over to other security officials.

The incident triggered heightened alert among CRPF personnel who promptly tightened the protective circle around Gandhi.

Video gone viral

Videos of the incident have since gone viral across social media, showing large crowds swarming the convoy. Several attendees were seen touching, pulling at, or attempting to hug Rahul Gandhi mid-ride. The moment of the unsolicited kiss stood out, prompting widespread debate over the adequacy of security arrangements at political events.

One social media user noted, “There were multiple security breaches during the bike rally of LoP Rahul Gandhi. People were easily getting close to him. There weren’t enough security personnel to manage the crowd around him.” Visuals show unrestrained crowds pushing toward Gandhi’s bike, at times obstructing the rally's movement.

The incident occurred on the eighth day of the Voter Adhikar Yatra, a joint campaign by the Congress and the RJD against alleged electoral malpractices ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The 16-day journey, covering 1,300 kilometers across 20 districts, is aimed at raising awareness over what Gandhi and Yadav have termed “vote chori” (vote theft).

The leaders have alleged irregularities in the voter list and accused the Election Commission of favoring the ruling BJP by selectively adding and deleting voter names. Despite the incident, the rally resumed and is scheduled to conclude in Patna on September 1. The Bihar Assembly polls are expected later this year, though the Election Commission has yet to announce the official dates.