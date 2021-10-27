Family of Zika virus patient test negative in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

Follow us on Image Source : AP/ REPRESENTATIONAL. Kanpur: Family of Zika virus patient test negative.

All the samples of family members and close contacts of the Zika virus patient in Kanpur, have tested negative. The health department had collected samples of 22 other persons who are family members or close contacts of the patient but they have all tested negative.

The commissioner, Raj Shekhar, had interacted with the family members of the infected person and took details of the case, travel history and those of close contacts.

A team of senior administrative and health officials visited the Pardevanpurwa in Pokharpur where the state's first Zika case was reported on Saturday and reviewed the steps taken for the prevention and treatment of the infection.

Meanwhile, the first Zika patient is being treated at the Airforce station hospital and his condition has been stated to be stable by the doctors.

"A team from the Union Health Ministry and another team of the state government are also in Kanpur and they are working on the case," said the divisional commissioner.

"They have collected the mosquitoes which will be sent to National Malaria Research Institute (NMRI), Delhi for DNA testing in a day or two," he added.

The expert team of epidemiologists from the Government of India has also reached Kanpur. "They will study the previous history of the disease," he added.

He said necessary preventive measures like cleaning and sanitation of the area, identifying the mosquito breeding grounds and sanitising the same has been taken on a war footing note.

"We all are aware that health is a priority sector for the state government, which is taking all possible steps for best health facilitation and infrastructure," the commissioner told reporters.

