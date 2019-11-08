Image Source : NCRB Family problems, illness major cause of suicide in India: NCRB data

Family problems "not related to marriage" and illness are major cause of suicide among Indians, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

According to a data by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), a decline was observed in all-India rate of suicide (per lakh of population) from 10.6 in 2015 to 10.3 in 2016, the statement said.

The suicide rate in cities in 2016 was 13.0 as against the all-India suicide rate of 10.3.

"Major causes of suicides are due to family problems not related to marriage (29.2%) and illness (17.1%), marriage related issues (5.3%) and drug-abuse/alcoholic addiction (4.0%)," the statement said mentioning the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The annual data for "Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India" is furnished by 36 states/union territories and 53 metropolitan cities, which have the population of one million, by respective state crime record bureau or the crime investigation department.

The NCRB compiles and collates the data and presents it in the form of this report.

"NCRB is not responsible for authenticity of information, as data is being furnished by states/union territories," the statement said. The rate of accidental deaths per lakh of population has remained unchanged at 32.8 in 2016.

A total of 8,684 deaths in the country were due to causes attributable to forces of nature during the year 2016.

Out of 8,684 accidental deaths attributable to forces of nature, 38.2 per cent deaths were due to 'lightning', 15.4 per cent 'heat/sun stroke' and 8.9 per cent deaths were because of 'flood' reported during the year 2016, the statement said.

A total of 4,09,537 people died in accidental deaths due to 'other causes' during 2016. The major causes of accidental deaths were traffic accidents (43.4%), sudden deaths (10.2%), drowning (7.3%), poisoning (5.6%), falls (4.2%) and accidental fire (4.1%), it said.

Data collection for Accidental Deaths & Suicides in India-2017 and 2018 reports was initiated in the month of July 2019 and the publications are planned to be released by December 31.