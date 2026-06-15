Family of three found dead at home in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore; suicide suspected

Nellore:

A family of three allegedly died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, reportedly distressed over the uncertain future of their son, who had been unable to secure consistent employment, a police official said on Monday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as M Madhusudhan Rao (65), his wife Ratnavali (56), and their son Sai Samrath (25). All three were found dead at their home in Duvvuru village of Sangam mandal. Madhusudhan was a retired teacher, and his son had studied engineering.

Family leaves note

"A family of three died by suicide because their son was unable to find a consistent job," the official told PTI.

Police said the family left behind a note outlining the distribution of their assets among relatives.

A case has been registered, and investigators are examining the incident from multiple angles, including the possibility of foul play. Further details are awaited as the probe continues.

Man dies by suicide after killing wife

Last month, a domestic dispute linked to an alleged extramarital relationship ended in tragedy in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district, where three people lost their lives within a span of hours, police said.

According to officials, a 34-year-old man allegedly killed his wife at their residence in the Hira Nagar area of Indore on Sunday before taking his own life by consuming poison. The couple’s deaths were later followed by the suicide of the woman’s alleged lover in neighbouring Khandwa district.

During the investigation, police recovered a suicide note from the house. In the note, the husband accused a man from Pithampur of having a relationship with his wife. He alleged that the man had influenced her, developed physical relations with her and threatened to upload her private photographs on social media.

The note also claimed that the husband had repeatedly requested the man to end contact with his wife, but the alleged relationship continued despite his objections.

The situation escalated further when news of the couple's deaths reached the alleged lover on Sunday. Distressed by the developments, the man fled to his ancestral village located in the Khandwa district.

(Disclaimer: This article does not intend to promote, encourage, or sensationalise self-harm or suicide in any form. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, suicidal thoughts, or a mental health crisis, please seek immediate professional help. In India, you can contact AASRA (24/7): 91-9820466726 or reach out to a trusted mental health professional, doctor, or local emergency services.)

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