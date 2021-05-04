Image Source : PTI Family alleges conspiracy in Shahabuddin's death, Manjhi demands judicial probe

Jitan Ram Manjhi on Monday demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of former Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, who passed away at a Delhi hospital on Saturday. Manjhi is the former Bihar Chief Minister and president of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

Also known as 'don of Siwan', Shahabuddin was 53 years old and was serving a life sentence in a 2004 double murder case. He was shifted to the Tihar jail in 2018. He succumbed to COVID 19 on May 1 while still in jail.

Following his death, Shahabuddin's family alleged that some conspiracy had been underway that led to his demise. Taking the allegations into account, Manjhi on Monday urged to initiate a judicial inquiry into his death.

Manjhi on Monday tweeted tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to initiate the inquiry.

Shahbuddin's family alleged that the RT-PCR report of Shahabuddin returned negative after his death. He could have been killed under a deep conspiracy, they alleged. They also threatened to go to the court.

The Delhi prison administration claimed that Shahbuddin had been shifted to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on April 20 after he showed symptoms for the infection. Three days before his death, he was shifted to the ICU.

Sandeep Goyal, the Director General of Tihar jail, had said in a statement, "Information has been received from the DDU (Deen Dayal Upadhyay) Hospital about the death of Mohammad Shahabuddin, an inmate of Delhi prison."

