Families of injured cops move SC, seek safety norms for personnel on duty and action against CJP instigators

New Delhi:

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking stronger legal protection for police personnel who face violence while performing their official duties. The plea has been moved by the family members of police officers who were injured during law and order duty. The petition has been filed by the families of ACP Kailash Singh Bisht, ASI Sandeep, Constable Dheeraj and ASI Hemender Rathi, all of whom sustained injuries while on duty during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Jantar Mantar.

Plea seeks equal protection of fundamental rights

The petitioners have urged the apex court to ensure that police personnel receive the same constitutional protection of the right to life and personal liberty as guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. They have sought directions from the court to strengthen safeguards for officers deployed in sensitive law and order situations.

Demand to fix accountability for those inciting violence

One of the key demands in the petition is for the Supreme Court to issue directions to hold individuals accountable if they incite or provoke violence against police personnel. The petition argues that those responsible for encouraging attacks on law enforcement officials should face legal consequences, as such acts endanger officers performing their constitutional duties.

Call for comprehensive safety guidelines

The petition also requests the Supreme Court to frame clear and comprehensive guidelines for the protection of both male and female police personnel deployed during protests, demonstrations and other law and order operations. According to the petitioners, standard operating procedures and judicial guidelines are necessary to minimise risks faced by officers while carrying out their responsibilities.

Petition highlights risks faced by police personnel

The petitioners submitted that police personnel frequently encounter violence while maintaining public order, often placing their lives at risk in the line of duty. They argued that the absence of specific judicial guidelines leaves officers vulnerable and stressed that clear directions from the Supreme Court are essential to safeguard both their rights and their safety.

Why the petition is significant

The plea comes at a time when the Supreme Court is already hearing matters related to allegations of police excesses and violence during public protests. On Monday, the top court reaffirmed that the right to peaceful protest is a constitutional guarantee that cannot be curtailed, while indicating that it may frame a uniform protocol for peaceful demonstrations across the country.

The top court observed that while citizens have every right to protest peacefully, authorities must also have a clear framework to deal with anti-social elements attempting to disrupt such gatherings. The observations came during the hearing of a batch of petitions alleging police excesses against students protesting over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak and other irregularities in the education and examination system.

Also Read:

'Mere agitation can't justify lathicharge': Supreme Court on police action against Jantar Mantar protesters