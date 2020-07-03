Friday, July 03, 2020
     
Fake Tata Salt manufacturing unit busted in Delhi's Prahladpur area

Delhi Police has busted a fake Tata Salt manufacturing unit during a raid at a shop in Delhi's Prahladpur Bangar area on Friday. The police officials recovered more than 3000 kg of fake products. 

New Delhi Published on: July 03, 2020 11:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

The police officials recovered more than 3000 kg of fake products (Representational image)

According to Delhi Police, the owner of the shop has been apprehended and a criminal case under provisions of the Copy Right Act has been registered. 

More details awaited. 

(With inputs from ANI)

