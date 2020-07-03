Fake Tata Salt manufacturing unit busted in Delhi's Prahladpur area

Image Source : PTI The police officials recovered more than 3000 kg of fake products (Representational image)

Delhi Police has busted a fake Tata Salt manufacturing unit during a raid at a shop in Delhi's Prahladpur Bangar area on Friday. The police officials recovered more than 3000 kg of fake products.

According to Delhi Police, the owner of the shop has been apprehended and a criminal case under provisions of the Copy Right Act has been registered.

