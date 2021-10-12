Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 'Fake sympathy' posters targeting Priyanka Gandhi over 1984 anti-Sikh riots surface ahead of Lakhimpur visit

Posters and hoardings have surfaced against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s planned visit to Uttar Pradesh's violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri today. The posters have been put up by Sikh community people, targeting the Congress leader over 'fake sympathy for the farmers who were killed in the violence on October 3. The posters also talk about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her bodyguards.

The posters read ‘nahi chahiye farzi sahanubhooti’ (we don’t want fake sympathy), adding that farmers do not want sympathy from those responsible for the 1984 Sikh riots. “Those responsible for 1984 Sikh riots should not rub salt on the wounds of the Sikhs."

The Congress party has said that leader Priyanka Gandhi will attend the "antim ardas (the last prayers)" of the farmers killed in violence there on October 3 on Tuesday in Lakhimpur. However, Bharatiya Kisan Union has, however, asserted no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers for the four farmers killed in the incident.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will go to Lakhimpur Kheri to attend the 'antim ardaas'. She will be accompanied by UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Other senior party leaders who are likely to go along with Priyanka ji are Dheeraj Gurjar, Rohit Chaudhary, Pramod Tiwari, Aradhna Misra and Deepak Singh," UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh said.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leaders led by Priyanka staged a silent protest in Lucknow, demanding the dismissal of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and justice for the bereaved families. The minister's son Ashish Mishra was arrested on Saturday by the Uttar Pradesh Police in connection with the October 3 violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

