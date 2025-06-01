'Fake news': BJP has no plans to use Col Qureshi or Wg Cdr Vyomika as campaign faces, clarifies Amit Malviya Calling a report by the Times of India as “fake”, he said that the comments made by a BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued.

New Delhi:

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Amit Malviya on Sunday clarified that the party has no plans to use Colonel Sofia Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces. Calling a report by the Times of India as “fake”, he said that the comments made by a BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued.

“This is #FakeNews. The BJP has no plans to use either Col Sofia Qureshi or Wing Commander Vyomika Singh as campaign faces. The comments made by BJP Minority Morcha President Jamal Siddiqui have been misconstrued. He simply made a limited point about highlighting Col Qureshi as an example of an empowered Muslim woman within the community,” the BJP IT cell national convenor tweeted.

What was the media report about?

The media report in TOI headlined “Col Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika set to be BJP campaign’s faces” said that the army personnel who led the press briefings on Operation Sindoor will be the faces of an “ambitious women centric campaign scheduled to be rolled out by the BJP on the completion of 11 years of Narendra Modi led govt on June 19.”

Malviya called this a “fake news” and said that Siddiqui's comments were misinterpreted and only meant to highlight Col Qureshi as an example of an empowered Muslim woman.