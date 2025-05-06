Fake News Alert! False 'Indo-Pak border tension' advisory circulating online, don't fall for viral message A fake advisory warning of "tense border situations" and urging people to stock up on cash, medicines, fuel, and supplies is being circulated online. Authorities have confirmed it is completely false and warned against spreading such misinformation. The public is urged to verify information through

New Delhi:

A fake advisory claiming an "ongoing tense situation at the border" and urging people to stock up on cash, fuel, medicines, and emergency supplies is being widely circulated on social media and messaging platforms. Authorities have confirmed that no such notice has been issued and warned the public against falling for such panic-inducing misinformation.

The fabricated “Advisory Notice” lists a detailed inventory of emergency items—including Rs 50,000 in cash, a fully fueled vehicle, two months’ worth of medicines, and backup power sources—under the guise of a preparedness directive. It contains no official logo, agency attribution, or authentication, yet it is designed to mimic government-issued alerts to mislead the public.

(Image Source : WHATSAPP)Fake advisory going viral on social media

No such advisory has been issued by the Government of India, any security agency, or disaster management authority. Citizens are urged to verify any emergency-related communication through official government channels, press releases, or trusted media outlets only.

Spreading fake alerts during times of heightened national sensitivity, especially in the wake of the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, amounts to irresponsible and potentially criminal behavior under Indian cyber laws.

Here's what you should do if you receive or come across such messages on social media: