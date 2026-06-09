'Fake list floated by BJP': Kirti Azad lambasts TMC rebel MPs, Kalyan Banerjee calls them 'traitors'

New Delhi:

Amid growing speculation over a possible split, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) seems to be in a denial mode. The Mamata leaders have rubbished reports claiming that 20 of its Members of Parliament are set to support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). TMC leaders termed the viral list "fake" and accused political opponents of spreading misinformation. Kirti Azad strongly denied the claims and accused the BJP of spreading misinformation, on the other hand, party MP Kalyan Banerjee questioned reports about a letter supposedly written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

This comes soon after reports floated that over 20 TMC MPs have written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The report further suggested that these MPs may be considering the formation of a separate group or even a new political faction, as sufficient numbers are in place for such a move.

What did Kirti Azad say?

In a post on social media platform X, Kirti Azad said the list was "fake and fabricated" and had been circulated by the BJP. He also claimed that several leaders named in the list had already denied signing any document related to the alleged move.

“This fake and fabricated list has been floated by the BJP. Six out of these have categorically denied having signed any documents or papers. Operation Lotus has failed. Amit Shah has failed,” Azad wrote.

What did Kalyan Banerjee say?

TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee also launched a fierce attack on those allegedly involved in the developments. Questioning reports about a letter supposedly written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Banerjee said no such letter had been made public even after 24 hours. He also claimed that the Speaker's office had stated that no such communication had been received.

Referring to the reported meeting of some TMC leaders with senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav, Banerjee questioned how the meeting was arranged and who facilitated it. He further alleged that those trying to leave the party no longer considered Mamata Banerjee their leader and had instead chosen to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kalyan Banerjee argued that any group attempting to break away from the TMC would face legal hurdles under the anti-defection law. According to him, leaders seeking to avoid disqualification under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution may eventually have to formally join the BJP.

He also criticised some of the MPs named in the reports, saying many of them had praised Mamata Banerjee during the election campaign but were now claiming they could not carry out development work while remaining in the TMC.

"During the elections, the same Kakoli Dastidar could not stop praising Mamata Banerjee. The leaders who once spoke highly of her at every opportunity are now making excuses, claiming that they were unable to carry out development work while remaining in the TMC. If they want to join the BJP, they should do so openly, take a BJP ticket and contest elections. All these people have betrayed the party. They are all traitors," he said.

“If they want to join the BJP, they should do so openly, take a BJP ticket and contest elections,” he added.

Also Read: TMC rebellion spreads to Parliament, faction claims support of 20 MPs: What's next for Mamata's party?