Fake embassy of micronation busted in Ghaziabad: What are micronations? Here's a list of the most notable ones The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force has busted a fake embassy operating in Ghaziabad and has arrested a man who ran the "consulate" while claiming to be a diplomat of a non-existent "West Arctica," a micronation.

A strange and surprising case has surfaced from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, where a man was discovered operating an unauthorized "embassy" for a fictional country called "West Arctic," which does not exist. The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, has been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). He is accused of posing as a diplomat for several imaginary and self-declared micronations. This incident raises the question, what exactly is a micronation, and what are some of the most notable examples?

What is a micronation?

A micronation is a self-declared, small-scale, unrecognised country or entity that claims to be independent and sovereign but is not officially recognised by any government or major international organization such as the United Nations. They often exist as social, political, or artistic projects, and sometimes are used for fraud or publicity.

Micronations should not be mistaken for microstates—like Vatican City and Liechtenstein—which are officially recognised independent nations despite their small size.

Here's a list of micronations

Grand Duchy of Flandrensis

Grand Duchy of Westarctica

Kingdom of Redonda

Empire of Atlantium

Grand Duchy of Avram

Province of Bumbunga

Murrawarri Republic

Principality of Snake Hill

Principality of Wy

Sovereign Yidindji Government

People's Republic of Kugelmugel

Principality of Islandia

Kingdom of L'Anse-Saint-Jean

Glacier Republic

Other World Kingdom

Kingdom of Wallachia

Freetown Christiania

Kingdom of Elleore

Principality of Aigues-Mortes

Kingdom of Araucanía and Patagonia

Principality of Laas en Bearn

Holy Empire of Reunion

Republic of Saugeais

Akhzivland

Principality of Filettino

Principality of Seborga

Republic of Uzupis

Republic of Whangamomona

Republic of Vevcani

Naminara Republic

Republic of Morac-Songhrati-Meads

United Republics of Jamtland, Harjedalen, and Ravund

Royal Republic of Ladonia

Sovereign State of Forvik

Free Borough of Llanrwst

Principality of Sealand

Conch Republic

Maritime Republic of Eastport

Kingdom of EnenKio

Ganienkeh

Republic of Molossia

Most Serene Federal Republic of Montmartre

United Territories of the Sovereign Nation of The People's Republic of Slowjamastan

Washitaw Nation

Zaqistan

Republic of Parva Domus Magna Quies

Elgaland-Vargaland

Free Republic of Liberland

Space Kingdom of Asgardia

Empire of Austenasia

Global Country of World Peace Link to flag

Dominion of Melchizedek

Nova Roma

Nutopia

Kingdom of Talossa

