Fake embassy of micronation busted in Ghaziabad: What are micronations? Here's a list of the most notable ones

A strange and surprising case has surfaced from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, where a man was discovered operating an unauthorized "embassy" for a fictional country called "West Arctic," which does not exist. The accused, Harshvardhan Jain, has been taken into custody by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). He is accused of posing as a diplomat for several imaginary and self-declared micronations. This incident raises the question, what exactly is a micronation, and what are some of the most notable examples?
What is a micronation?
A micronation is a self-declared, small-scale, unrecognised country or entity that claims to be independent and sovereign but is not officially recognised by any government or major international organization such as the United Nations. They often exist as social, political, or artistic projects, and sometimes are used for fraud or publicity.
Micronations should not be mistaken for microstates—like Vatican City and Liechtenstein—which are officially recognised independent nations despite their small size.
- Grand Duchy of Flandrensis
- Grand Duchy of Westarctica
- Kingdom of Redonda
- Empire of Atlantium
- Grand Duchy of Avram
- Province of Bumbunga
- Murrawarri Republic
- Principality of Snake Hill
- Principality of Wy
- Sovereign Yidindji Government
- People's Republic of Kugelmugel
- Principality of Islandia
- Kingdom of L'Anse-Saint-Jean
- Glacier Republic
- Other World Kingdom
- Kingdom of Wallachia
- Freetown Christiania
- Kingdom of Elleore
- Principality of Aigues-Mortes
- Kingdom of Araucanía and Patagonia
- Principality of Laas en Bearn
- Holy Empire of Reunion
- Republic of Saugeais
- Akhzivland
- Principality of Filettino
- Principality of Seborga
- Republic of Uzupis
- Republic of Whangamomona
- Republic of Vevcani
- Naminara Republic
- Republic of Morac-Songhrati-Meads
- United Republics of Jamtland, Harjedalen, and Ravund
- Royal Republic of Ladonia
- Sovereign State of Forvik
- Free Borough of Llanrwst
- Principality of Sealand
- Conch Republic
- Maritime Republic of Eastport
- Kingdom of EnenKio
- Ganienkeh
- Republic of Molossia
- Most Serene Federal Republic of Montmartre
- United Territories of the Sovereign Nation of The People's Republic of Slowjamastan
- Washitaw Nation
- Zaqistan
- Republic of Parva Domus Magna Quies
- Elgaland-Vargaland
- Free Republic of Liberland
- Space Kingdom of Asgardia
- Empire of Austenasia
- Global Country of World Peace Link to flag
- Dominion of Melchizedek
- Nova Roma
- Nutopia
- Kingdom of Talossa
