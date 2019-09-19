Fake Alert: Don't follow these social media accounts of senior Indian military leadership

Don't get into Pakistan's trap of fuelling tensions in India via social media. Several fake Twitter handles of senior Indian military leadership are doing the rounds. These are not real Twitter accounts of the persons mentioned. The Indian Army and other security agencies are taking strict action against these fake Twitter handles that are fabricated by Pakistani agencies to spread misinformation about India after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.

"More than 200 Twitter handles of senior officials including Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had been created by the Pakistani spy agencies and their operatives. We have complained against them and a large number of them have been suspended now," Army sources told ANI.

According to sources, these social media accounts had been formed and activated soon after the withdrawal of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and had been tweeting entirely cooked up information to suit the narrative of Pakistan about the situation in the Kashmir Valley.

Here are some of the fake social media accounts made in the name of:

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Former Vice Chief Lt Gen Devraj Anbu

Former Central Army Commander Lt Gen BS Negi

And there are more. The list is endless.

Malegaon blast accused Lt Col Shrikant Purohit's name was also used to create an account, and all this to foment trouble.

Sources said: "Some of the accounts were spreading so much misinformation that Twitter suspended them at a notice of 15-20 minutes and more than 50 such ids have already been suspended."

The location of the Twitter accounts has not yet been ascertained as the location was turned off in the accounts and more investigations would be carried out to check that information, sources added.

A fake social media account was also operating in the name of one Colonel Vijay Acharya and it tweeted that he was leaving the Army as more than 65 of his unit soldiers had been killed by Pakistan. This, infact, was widely used by Pakistani TV channels to give credence and create a narrative in their propaganda against India on the Kashmir issue.