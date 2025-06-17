Faith on fast-forward: Pilgrims take ambulances to skip traffic enroute Kedarnath - Here's what happened next In an unusual incident on the Kedarnath route, two ambulances were stopped by police after suspicions arose about their use. The vehicles, typically meant for emergencies, were found carrying pilgrims instead of patients, prompting authorities to take action.

Dehradun:

Who needs patience or rules when you can fake an emergency? In a bizarre and brazen attempt to beat the traffic and reach Kedarnath Dham faster, a group of devotees decided that ambulances were the perfect solution - not for medical help, but for a shortcut. Their plan? Hire two ambulances, turn on the sirens, and cruise through the emergency routes like VIPs on a spiritual mission.

On June 14, a group of pilgrims travelling from Haridwar to the revered Kedarnath Dham in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand booked two ambulances and transformed them into makeshift taxis.

Dodging cops but got busted after all

Banking on the idea that no police officer would dare stop an emergency vehicle, they boarded the air-conditioned vans, sirens blaring, confident their shortcut would go unnoticed.

"Pilgrims were being transported in ambulances on the Sonprayag-Gaurikund route of Shri Kedarnath Yatra. Rudraprayag Police seized two ambulances," the police said in a post on X.

And it worked - almost. The ambulances zipped past multiple check posts without a hitch. But at Sonprayag, the police grew suspicious. Normally, when an actual emergency arises along the Gaurikund-Kedarnath route, every post is immediately alerted. This time, there had been no such alert. So when two speeding ambulances came roaring in without any prior information, officers stopped them.

Vehicles seized, fines slapped

To their astonishment, instead of patients, they found perfectly healthy devotees enjoying a comfortable ride to the shrine. The two vehicles—one from Rajasthan (RJ14 PF 2013) and the other from Haridwar (UK08 PA 1684) were promptly seized under the Motor Vehicles Act, and the drivers were fined.

Despite strict checks along the route through Haridwar, Rishikesh, Devprayag, and beyond, the fake ambulances slipped through - until Sonprayag police put a stop to the charade. The Kedarnath temple, which opened its portals to pilgrims on May 2, remains open until November. But clearly, for some, the road to salvation must also come with air-conditioning and no traffic.

Char Dham pilgrimage in Uttarakhand

The portals of the Himalayan temple Kedarnath opened on May 2, drawing a crowd of over 12,000 pilgrims for the ceremonial occasion. According to the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), the gates of the temple, located at an altitude of more than 11,000 feet..

To mark the event, the temple was beautifully decorated with 108 quintals of flowers in 54 different varieties, including roses and marigolds, sourced from countries such as Nepal, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

Among the four Char Dham shrines, Kedarnath - dedicated to Lord Shiva and also recognised as the 11th Jyotirlinga - attracts the highest number of devotees each year.

It is the third temple in the Char Dham circuit to open after the winter break. Gangotri and Yamunotri temples opened on April 30, while the Badrinath temple opened for devotees on May 4.