FAIMA calls for nationwide emergency medical preparedness amid India-Pakistan conflict Amid the cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan, FAIMA calls for nationwide emergency medical preparedness.

New Delhi:

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) calls for nationwide emergency medical preparedness amid the cross-border conflict between India and Pakistan. FAIMA has requested all doctors and organisations to immediately organise blood donation camps and support our defence forces in any way. They also mentioned that the medical fraternity stands united with our brave soldiers.

Taking to X, FAIMA shared a post, "We request all doctors and associations to organise blood donation camps immediately and support our forces in any capacity whatsoever.

The medical fraternity stands united with our brave soldiers."

In the official letter issued by the Federation of All India Medical Associations, three urgent action strategies have been mentioned.

Emergency Preparedness: Ensure all facilities maintain essential medicines, beds and critical care resources for potential casualties.

Disaster Response: From rapid response teams in each state with specialized medical personnel.

From rapid response teams in each state with specialized medical personnel. Coordination Systems: Establish direct communication with local authorities and central FAIMA committees and coordinators.

Organise blood donation camps nationwide: They urged everyone to immediately organise blood donation camps in their localities. This vital effort will ensure that our hospitals are prepared to support our brave armed forces and civilian needs, FAIMA said.

Appeal to the people of the country to donate blood

FEMA said that the medical fraternity stands strong for our brave Army, Air Force and Navy personnel. "We pray for your safety, and we know we will be victorious. While you guard our borders, we stand ready to protect and save lives within. We call upon all citizens to participate in blood donation drives organised by local medical facilities. Your contribution today can save a countryman's life tomorrow," FAIMA added.