Fadnavis reacts after Sharad Pawar claims offer on 160 seat before Maha polls: 'Did you try them?'

New Delhi:

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday took a dig at NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar after the latter claimed he was approached by two persons before the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections, who offered a deal to secure victory in 160 of the 288 seats.

Fadnavis said Pawar’s claim was concocted and they should have raised the issue before the police or the Election Commission if such offers were made. He also said the poll body had time and again issued open challenges to hack the EVM but no one was able to do so.

"It is surprising that such big leaders are approached by people with ideas to influence Indian elections. They just introduce each other; they neither file a police complaint nor complain to the Election Commission. This clearly means—did you try using them? They came with an offer. Making such claims is like creating a story,” Fadnavis said.

“The Election Commission has repeatedly issued open challenges to hack the EVMs and prove it. No one has been able to do so. If you have someone, take them to the Election Commission. Stop insulting the people's mandate by making such false statements. The victory that the people have given us should be respected," he added.

Sharad Pawar on 160 seat ‘deal’

Talking to the reporters in Nagpur, Sharad Pawar on Saturday said two agents approached him guaranteeing 160 seats to the alliance in the Maharashtra Assembly Polls. He also said they were later introduced to Rahul Gandhi by him.

“Two persons met me in New Delhi before the 2024 assembly polls in Maharashtra.They offered to help the Opposition (Maha Vikas Aghadi) win 160 of the 288 seats with a guarantee. I introduced them to Rahul Gandhi. He ignored what was told to him. He was also of the view that we (Opposition) shouldn't get involved in such things and go to the people directly,” he said.

Fadnavis questions timing

Earlier on Saturday, Fadnavis questioned the timing of Sharad Pawar’s revelations, drawing the parallels with Rahul Gandhi’s recent ‘vote chori’ charge against the Election Commission.