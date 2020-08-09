Image Source : AP How a call from Ireland and quick police action across states saved a person in psychological stress

Depression gets us all. We face stress every day in the life. Some of us are lucky enough to get help from professionals. Others are not. While our government systems still need sensitisation on mental health, there are countless examples of police officials helping individuals and sometimes even bringing them back from the decision of committing suicide.

Such an effort saved a man's life in Mumbai. It took a call from Facebook official from Ireland and co-ordination between police of two states.

It was 7:51 pm on Saturday, August 8 when Anyesh Roy, Delhi Police DCP, got a call from an international number. The call was made from Ireland. The caller, a Facebook official, told Roy that Facebook systems had identified suicidal activity on a Facebook account belonging to a woman in Delhi. The Facebook employee sent the information on official mail

On checking his mail, the DCP found that the account belonged to one Sumati Daas (name changed to protect identity).

A sudden call from police may trigger a panic response from a person under psychological stress, the police decided to locate the address of Daas. It was found that she was resident of Mandawali, East Delhi. The situation was conveyed to Jasmeet Singh, DCP, East Delhi.

Within minutes, the police team was at Sumati Daas's residence. She was totally unaware of the intercontinental hue and cry her Facebook account had caused.

Daas confiremed that the phone number associated with the Facebook account was hers. But she also informed that her husband was operating the account.

Her husband Rajesh (name changed to protect identity) had left home 14 days ago after a fight between them. He had gone to Mumbai and was working as a cook there. Sumati had his number but didn't know his Mumbai address.

Delhi Police immediately contacted their counterparts in Mumbai, Bal Singh Rajput and Rashmi Karandikar, DCP (Cyber crime cell).

With time running out, Karandikar called on Rajesh's number.

But his phone was switched off.

Karandikar constantly tried calling Rajesh until she was able to speak with him.

The DCP calmed Rajesh down and counselled him. It was revealed that Rajesh was staying in Bhayander.

DCP Karandikar dispatched a police team to his house. The officials soon took charge of the situation and prevented the suicide.

A call from Facebook from Ireland, co-ordination between the police of two states initiated by a few policemen and women with heart, and quick action saved Rajesh's life and saved a family from falling apart.

