F-35 stranded in Kerala: UK deploys technicians to repair British Royal Navy aircraft in Thiruvananthapuram The F-35 jet had made an emergency landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on June 14.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A team of technical experts has been deployed at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess the British Royal Navy's F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing there on June 14. A team of around 25 technical experts from the British Royal Air Force arrived aboard an A400M Atlas military transport aircraft on Sunday (July 6).

The visiting team will assess the condition of the stranded jet to determine whether it can be repaired locally or needs to be dismantled and transported back to the United Kingdom.

According to news agency PTI, the British High Commission said the aircraft, part of the UK Royal Navy's HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, developed an "engineering issue" that forced the unscheduled landing. The jet, worth over $110 million, is now set to be moved to the airport's Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility. Currently, the aircraft is parked at a bay and is being guarded by a six-member team from the HMS Prince of Wales.

UK accepts India's offer for MRO facility

UK authorities have accepted the offer of space in a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility for the British Royal Navy F-35B fighter jet stranded in Thiruvananthapuram and are in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities, a British High Commission Spokesperson said on Sunday.

A British High Commission Spokesperson said: "A UK engineering team has deployed to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to assess and repair the UK F-35B aircraft, which landed following an emergency diversion.



The UK has accepted the offer of a space in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility, and is in discussions to finalise arrangements with relevant authorities. In line with standard procedure, the aircraft will be moved following the arrival of UK engineers, who are carrying specialist equipment necessary for the movement and repair process."

The High Commissioner thanked India for its support to the UK in this matter. "The UK remains very grateful for the continued support and collaboration of the Indian authorities and airport teams."

Why is the F-35B jet stranded in Kerala?

A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth fighter jet remains grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport after it made an emergency landing on June 14 due to bad weather. The advanced fifth-generation combat aircraft, part of the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, developed a technical snag after safely landing, British officials said.

The aircraft, reportedly facing a hydraulic system issue, was diverted mid-flight as adverse weather prevented it from returning to the aircraft carrier. Though a team from the Carrier Strike Group initially assessed the jet, the complexity of the issue required the dispatch of specialist UK-based engineers, who are expected to arrive in the coming days along with necessary equipment.

All about F-35B

The F-35B is the UK’s most advanced fighter, valued at over USD 110 million. The F-35B is the only fifth-generation fighter jet with short takeoff and vertical landing capabilities, making it ideal for operating from smaller decks, austere bases, and ships.

Known simply as the 'Lightning' in British service, the F-35 model is the short take-off and vertical landing (STOVL) variant of the fighter jet that is designed to operate from short-field bases and air-capable ships.

