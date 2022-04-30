Extreme heatwave sweeps across India, Uttar Pradesh's Banda records 47.4 degrees Celsius

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY.COM Extreme heatwave sweeps across India, UP's Banda records 47.4 degrees Celsius.

Heatwave in India : Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.4 degrees Celsius and at least half a dozen places across India recorded maximum temperatures above 46 degrees Celsius as a massive heat wave swept across 14 states and UTs on Friday (April 29).

Heat wave to severe heat wave conditions prevailed in isolated pockets over east Uttar Pradesh while heat wave conditions prevailed in many parts over Vidarbha in Maharashtra, and at some parts over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, in isolated pockets over western Jammu division, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, interior Odisha, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, north Rajasthan, Punjab, and Kutch in Gujarat, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

IMD heatwave alert:

The IMD has predicted there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over many parts of northwest India till May 2, no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over many parts of Central India and Gujarat till May 1, and no significant change in maximum temperatures very likely over most parts of east India till Saturday (April 30).

It has already predicted relief for much of NW India and central India due to a fresh Western Disturbance over NW Himalayan Region on May 2.

Summer vacations in Punjab:

Meanwhile, the Punjab government on Friday announced that summer vacation for all schools in the state will begin on May 14 as the heatwave in the state has been worsening.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, in a tweet, said that considering the sudden intense heatwave and suggestions of thousands of parents and teachers, it has been decided to declare summer vacation in all schools of Punjab from May 14.

For the past several days, maximum temperatures have been hovering a few notches above the normal limits in Punjab and some of its neighboring states, including Haryana. On Friday, Bhatinda recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius and Patiala a high of 43.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature in Amritsar was 42.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 43.2 degrees Celsius and Jalandhar 42.7 degrees Celsius.

(With agencies inputs)

