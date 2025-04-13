Extraction of water through illegal borewells not less than sin: Delhi HC The Delhi High Court denounced the illegal borewells and said if such structures are not stopped, the national capital might end up getting no water.

The Delhi High Court has observed that extracting water through illegal borewells is nothing less than a sin and has also called for an imposition of “some kind of deterrence” on offenders. The High Court denounced the illegal borewells and said if such structures are not stopped, the national capital might end up getting no water, similar to the situation in South Africa's Johannesburg a few years back.

"Some kind of deterrence needs to be imposed. It is nothing less than a sin the way illegal borewells are reducing the water level. Do you know what happened in Johannesburg? A few years ago, the city had no water for several months. They faced a major water crisis. Do you want that situation to come up in Delhi also?" said a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on April 9.

Court was hearing plea on illegal installation of borewells and pumps

The court pulled up the civic authorities for permitting borewells, particularly for construction purposes, questioning how such approvals could be granted in the first place.

The observation came while hearing a plea filed by advocate Sunil Kumar Sharma, who alleged that multiple borewells or submersible pumps had been illegally installed at an under-construction building on Goenka Road in the Roshanara area and sought their removal.

Sharma informed the court that in response to an RTI application, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated that six borewells were identified at the site. Meanwhile, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Daryaganj, in a separate RTI reply, reported that three borewells were found and have since been sealed.

Taking note of the matter, the court directed a joint inspection of the property by senior officials from the MCD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), and the local Station House Officer (SHO).

"Having regard to the ever decreasing water level on account of such illegal activities, we direct a survey be conducted of such building by a team of high ranking officials nominated by the MCD commissioner, Delhi Jal Board CEO respectively and the SHO of police station concerned," the bench said, adding that the team should conduct the survey within 10 days and file a report.

