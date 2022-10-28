'Task is unfinished': EAM S Jaishankar to UN committee on punishing perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI S Jaishankar calls for a united effort to bring Mumbai terror attack mastermind to justice

Mumbai Terror Attack: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, while addressing members of the international community gathered at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai for the special meeting of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee, reiterated that the task to bring mastermind and perpetrators of 26/11 attack to justice remains unfinished.

“We have endeavoured to bring the mastermind and perpetrators of 26/11 attack to justice. This task remains unfinished. The coming together of UNSC's Counter-Terrorism Committee to this venue is special and significant,” said EAM Dr S Jaishankar at 26/11 Memorial at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel.

Members of the international community gathered at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace for the Special Meeting of the UN Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee paid respects at the 26/11 Memorial at the hotel.

“Together, we should send out the message that the international community will never give up on holding terrorists accountable and delivering justice,” the Jaishankar asserted.

"A global tribute to the victims of terror. A united front against the scourge of terrorism. In a solemn ceremony, UNSC members, present and incoming, joined by UN officials paid tributes at the 26/11 Memorial at Hotel Taj in Mumbai," MEA tweeted.

The international community came together at Mumbai hotel to honour the memory of the victims and reaffirm the global commitment against terrorism.

(With ANI input)

Also Read: IT vs IT: India expert in Information Technology, Pakistan in International Terrorism, says Jaishankar

Latest India News