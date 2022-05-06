External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar: Determined to take India-Israel relationship to new heights

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/DRSJAISHANKAR S Jaishankar

The Embassy of Israel in India celebrated the 74th National Day of Israel on 5 May 2022 in Delhi. To mark this milestone, a cultural event was organised that celebrated India’s 75th year of Independence and 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India, Dr S Jaishankar, was the Chief Guest at the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr S Jaishankar said, “I am honoured to join the celebrations of the 74th National Day of Israel. This is also a special occasion as we celebrate 30 years of full diplomatic relations. Despite the geographical distance I find a natural affinity between our people. Over the last few years, we have focussed on a knowledge based relationship including cooperation in innovation and research in areas like security, water, agriculture and technology. This year is also the 75th year of our Independence, and these significant milestones in our respective countries help us look to the horizons of our expanding relationship.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Ambassador of Israel to India H.E. Naor Gilon said, “I would like to extend my gratitude to Honourable Minister Dr. S Jaishankar for gracing us with his presence today. Israel and India are two young states that were established around the same time. However, the relations between our nations go back decades, as two old civilisations with close cultural links and historical ties. As we celebrate our 74th National Day, I would like to congratulate our elder sister India celebrating its 75th birthday this year. Making this bond even more special is the fact that this year also marks 30 years of our diplomatic relations.”

He further added, “Our bilateral trade surpassed $6 billion in 2021 and Israeli investments in India over the last 20 years are at more than $300 million. Now, our test as diplomats is how to build the momentum for the next 30 years of our relations.”

Foreign Minister of Israel, Yair Lapid joined in via a special video message. “I am happy to join my good friend, Dr S Jaishankar, who has honoured us with his presence today, as we celebrate 74 years since the birth of the Jewish state," he said, adding, "This year is already a special year in the history of our friendship as we celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations between our two countries. Over these 30 years, we have built a special relationship and we are determined to work together to take that relationship to new heights.”

The event was marked with the playing of the national anthems of Israel and India followed by an iconic moment of balloons released in the national colours of the two countries symbolic of the freedom we collectively celebrate today.

