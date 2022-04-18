Expose 'mafias': Punjab Congress chief asks Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Highlights Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja asks Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to expose mafias

When you know who are running the mafias, why are you not revealing their names, he asked

Kejriwal Saturday said after govt formation in Punjab, several 'big mafias' approached him & Mann

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday asked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and state Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to expose “mafias” which approached them after their party formed government in the state.

“Kejriwal ji and Mann sahab, when you know who are running the mafias, then why are you not revealing their names... Why are you not exposing the mafia now who approached you with bribes ??” asked Warring in a tweet.

Kejriwal on Saturday in Delhi had said that after the formation of the AAP government in Punjab, several "big mafias" approached him, Mann, ministers, party MLAs and leaders seeking favours by offering bribe.

"All the big mafias, who were looting Punjab, started approaching me, Mann, our ministers, MLAs, party functionaries, asking what is the system in your party, who has to be approached with bribe," Kejriwal had said.

"We told all of them to work honestly, otherwise they will be put in jail. And everything fell in their place. See within a month your electricity became free. We saved every penny for this," Kejriwal had said.

Kejriwal had said that the AAP fulfilled its first poll promise in Punjab and it will not let lack of funds hinder the state's progress. He had said this after Mann announced 300 units of free power a month for every household in Punjab.

The Aam Aadmi Party formed the government in Punjab last month after it won 92 seats of the 117-assembly segments in the state assembly polls.

