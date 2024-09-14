Explainer: What will be done with the body of Sitaram Yechury donated to AIIMS? Know whole process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Body of Sitaram Yechury

CPI(M)'s fiery leader Sitaram Yechury died on September 12 at the age of 72 in Delhi AIIMS. His body has been kept at the party office in Delhi for the last rites. After the last rites, his body will be handed over to the anatomy department of AIIMS. According to reports, Yechury had wished that his body be donated to AIIMS.

What happens to the hospital with a donated body?

If a person's dead body is donated to a hospital, then it is taken to the anatomy department. Here, students who are studying medicine learn about human organs. The nuances of all surgeries are taught through the organs of the dead body.

However, this work is not started immediately after the body arrives at the hospital. Rather, first of all, efforts are made to preserve the body because it starts to decay very quickly. In such a situation, all kinds of chemicals are applied to the body so that it does not stink and does not get spoiled.

After this, the students studying medicine experiment with all the body parts and learn. This is a part of the research of medical students. When the body is completely used during the experiment, the bones are removed from it and the rest of the body is disposed of.

The bones taken out from the dead body are used by the students for their studies and research. In India, a dead body does not remain for use by medical students for a very long time.