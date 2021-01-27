Image Source : PTI 'Explain why legal action should not be taken against you': Delhi Police issues notice to farmer leader

The Delhi Police on Wednesday wrote to farmer leader Darshan Pal asking him to explain why legal action should not be taken against him, post violence during tractor rally on Republic Day.

"You are asked to explain as to why legal action should not be taken against you and other members of your organization in view of breach of agreement with police, rampant vandalization and violence by your supporters, desecration of national monuments like Red Fort, and causing inconvenience to various people in the city who were celebrating Republic Day," Chinmoy Biswal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, said in the notice.

The Delhi Police also directed Darshan Pal to provide names of the perpetrators of the violent acts. It also directed him to submit his response within 3 days.

The tractor parade on Tuesday that was to highlight the demands of the farmer unions to repeal three new agri laws dissolved into anarchy on the streets of the city as tens of thousands of protesters broke through barriers, fought with police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

Latest India News