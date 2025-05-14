Expired food found at Kerala catering unit which supplies food to Indian Railways, probe ordered Expired food was also stored at a nearby godown where the staff of the catering unit were staying, officials said.

Kochi:

In a shocking news, expired food materials were found at a catering unit in Kerala which allegedly supplies food to the Indian Railways, a Health Department official said on Wednesday. The catering unit, named Brandavan, was also found to be disposing food and other waste into a nearby canal in violation of the rules, the official told reporters.

Expired food was also stored at a nearby godown where the staff of the catering unit were staying, the official added.

He said that he got information regarding the unit on the previous night and based on that carried out an inspection on Wednesday morning.

The official said that since the unit was functioning without a corporation licence and in violation of the rules it will be shut down and sealed.

The municipal councillor of the area told reporters that several warnings were given to the unit to not dispose waste into the canal and it was also fined for it, but there was no change in its activities.

"Yesterday, local residents called and told me that there was a bad smell coming from here and when I came here, I too felt the stink. I immediately informed the health authorities," he said.

He also alleged that boxes and glasses marked with the Vande Bharat logo meant to pack food were also found at the site.

Meanwhile, a Railway official said that on seeing the news reports, the matter was referred to the concerned department which deals with procuring food for the railways.

(With inputs from PTI)