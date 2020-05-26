Image Source : INDIA TV Expect Jaipur to have decline in COVID-19 cases soon: DM Jogaram

Jaipur District Magistrate Jogaram has told India TV that Jaipur's coronavirus cases should be on the decline soon. Speaking on India TV's Zila Sammelan, Jogaram said that Jaipur's COVID-19 situation is under control of the local administration.

"We can expect a decline in coronavirus cases soon. Our preperation is sound. We have plenty of sanitisers and PPE kits to combat the virus. Our hospitals are fully prepared for any eventuality," Jogaram said.

Further shinning light on Jaipur's ground situation, Jogaram said, "We are testing 1,000 - 1,200 people on daily basis. Testing being carried out on several grounds including random testing. We have about 500 people currently staying at the quarantine centres, there is sufficient room if required."

Pointing out the issue of inflow and outflow of migrants, he said, " As many as 2.5 lakh people have registered to leave jaipur while 40,000 people have registered to come back. We have had 16,000 come inside Jaipur since the lockdown became. We have set up checkposts at the state border where people are being monitored."

"Recovery rate in Jaipur is very good, of about 1,800 cases we have had, over 1,100 have recovered.

