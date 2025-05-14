Exclusive: PM Modi's message on terror is clear to Pakistan, Harsh Vardhan Shringla tells India TV Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that India’s stand should remain clear and acts of terror should always be considered as acts of war so that Pakistan will think twice before it takes any further action.

New Delhi:

Former foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla spoke to India TV on Operation Sindoor and said the message of PM Modi on terror is clear to Pakistan along with the world and added that India’s response to future terror attacks will be strong.

He stated that Operation Sindoor was effective in destroying the terror camps in Pakistan. He also stated that as per the new normal, India will not tolerate nay nuclear threats from the neghbouring country.

Shringla says India’s stand on terror is clear to world

Giving details, he said that the stand taken by India on terror is now clear to the world. “As PM Modi said, blood and water cannot flow together and terror and talks cannot happen together, Pakistan I belive must have understood its meaning clearly,” he said.

To a question on whether India will respond in the similar way if Paksitan attacks again, he said India has to establish an alliance at the global level to keep a track on Pakistan’s actions. “The IMF should put a condition on Pakistan while granting future loans that it should not be involved in any terror activities. And if anything is found then the loan from IMF should be cancelled,” he said.

He said the Financial Action Task Force should put Pakistan on grey list as it is again another strp to keep Pakistan under control.

India should have control over Indus water distribution

“We should have complete control over Indus water distribution to Pakistan. As we have removed Pakistan High Commission officials, it is a good step and we should put Pakistan under control from all fronts,” he said.

To a question on whether Pakistan understood India’s message in Operation Sindoor, he said Paksitan Army chief Asim Munir is a hardliner and he does not understand the message from India. Hence, India needs to mount pressure on global front to put Pakistan under control.