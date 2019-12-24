Exclusive: The case of a Pakistani family who infiltrated into UP's mainstream politics

Representative image

In what is being construed as a breach of national security, it has emerged that a Pakistani family, who had come to India back in 1987, has now firmly planted its feet in local politics in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district. Intelligence sources warned that not only are members of this family active in local politics, but they also make "frequent trips" to Pakistan.

Despite being in India since 1987, this Pakistani family has managed to give a slip to authorities from time to time, says an intelligence source with information on the matter.

The matter came to light in March this year, when a Right to Information (RTI) application by a senior Supreme Court lawyer, filed on someone else's behalf, revealed details about a Pakistani citizen Syed Khurshid-ul Hassan, son of Syed Hassan.

In the reply, the Superintendent of Police at Bulandshahr says that Khurshid had been granted an Indian visa (number KM22/2***/87) on July 26, 1987, which he used to enter India through the Attari Border on Aug 16 that year.

The RTI application reveals that his original visa was valid until September 24, 1987, during which he had said he would stay in the district of Saharanpur.

However, on Aug 29, he applied for an extension, reasoning that he had to tend to his ailing uncle in Aurangabad, Bulandshahr. The RTI reply reveals that his request for a visa extension was accepted and he was allowed to stay in the country till Nov 23, 1987.

However, Khurshid applied for a Long Term Visa (LTV) before his visa expired. His request was accepted by the Indian authorities on September 2, 1987 and he was awarded an LTV (2**6K/8-B-I-62**/87) based on his "good conduct."

The RTI reveals that Khurshid passed away in Aurangabad, Bulandshahr on July 29, 2000.

Travelling illegally with his family

Sources say that he most likely came to India with a family that had seven more persons. "On paper, he claimed to be travelling alone. But that wasn't the case," say well-informed sources, who go on to point out that his frequent trips to Pakistan till 2000 and the visits of his family members to India's western neighbour haven't gone unnoticed.

The information about the family members wasn't revealed in the RTI, though there have been several attempts.

More worryingly, it has been pointed out that one of his sons (name withheld) has been an active member of a political party which has been in power in the state in the past. The fact, however, couldn't be independently verified by India TV.

It is further learnt that at least over 15 RTI applications had been filed between 2006 and 2016 demanding information on Long Term Visa holders from Pakistan, but none elicited any response. It was only in March this year, when based on specific intelligence inputs, that details about Khurshid were revealed by authorities in Bulandshahr.

When contacted for comment, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi said that they didn't keep a record of LTV holders from their country. A further clarification has been sought. The story will be updated in case of any communication from the High Commission.

Dr Nishikant Ojha, who advises various government on national security and cyber warfare issues, alleges that many Pakistani citizens could possibly have infiltrated into India on one pretext or the other. "Many of them, while still Pakistani nationals, have managed to acquire local Indian IDs. They still have connections to their motherland," he warns.

The dangers of infiltration of Pakistanis into the Indian hinterland cannot be underestimated, says Dr Anant Bhagwat, who runs a Pune-based national security think tank Global Strategic Policy Foundation (GSPF).

“These families, once established in India, especially in UP, Punjab & Maharashtra soon become self-sustainable. They then start networking and collecting intelligence for their handlers, helped in their effort by gullible and corrupt politicians and local officials,” says Dr Bhagwat.

“Planting Pakistanis in India has been a tried and tested method for India desk of ISI & ISPR,” he adds.

(Indiatvnews.com has withheld the VISA number because of privacy concerns)