Exclusive: Modi is PM of entire country, not just a party, says Farooq Abdullah

National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah said that the Valley is fully prepared for the elections, but casted doubts about the Centre's intentions. Taking a swipe at Narendra Modi, the senior leader said that he is the Prime Minister of the entire country, not of any single party.

'G20 gave the state a facelift'

Farooq Abdullah said, "We are fully prepared for the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, but do not know when Delhi will be ready. We want the statehood back. The government did not provide 50,000 jobs. Because of the G20, we got the advantage that better roads. The road to Gulbarga also got fixed, and all the potholes were filled. Good electricity, and roads, all happened because of G20. When asked what would happen in the elections, he said, "No one can say what will happen in the elections." In elections, the issues are different than it was in Karnataka.

'President should have got it inaugurated'

On the question of going to Delhi on the occasion of the inauguration of the Parliament, he said, "It is a good thing to inaugurate the Parliament. We were waiting for a long time for the new Parliament to have its next session. I am in the Opposition and I will do whatever the Opposition does. I will not go because the Opposition is with me. The Prime Minister himself says that unless there is a strong Opposition, the government will not be good. The President should inaugurate it as she is the biggest representative of the public."

"Rahul Gandhi is a big leader of the Congress, but…"

On the question of the Prime Minister face after 2024, Farooq Abdullah said, "According to the situation in 2024, it will be decided who will become the Prime Minister. It would be wrong to say anything about it now. Like Vajpayee became the Prime Minister with the support of 23 parties, I was also a part of that alliance. When Vajpayee ji can take 23 parties along then anyone can be the prime minister. Rahul Gandhi is a big leader of the Congress, but who will become the Prime Minister will be decided at that time. Now NC, PDP and Congress will sit together and talk. We will see what the situation is when the election bugle sounds.

'Karnataka's result proves that….'

When asked about the Karnataka elections, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir said, "Karnataka's result proves that people put caste discrimination down and love up." The Congress should not have raised the issue of Bajrang Bali, but the BJP exaggerated it and when the PM said that if you go to vote, raise the slogan of Bajrang Bali, then that too is wrong. Using religion for election is wrong. Taking votes in the name of Allah and Ram is wrong. The policy of religion is weakening India.

