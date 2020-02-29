Exclusive: Kapil Mishra’s speech constitutes cognisable offence, says Justice (retd) BG Kolse Patil

Justice BG Kolse Patil, the retired judge of the Bombay High Court, is known for mincing no words. The judge-turned-social-activist-turned-politician believes that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kapil Mishra must be charged under relevant sections of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for abetting violence over the last week in the national capital, which has left 42 persons dead.

He caught up with India TV Digital for an exclusive conversation in New Delhi.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What do you think should be the next course of action?

Ideally, what Justice S Muralidhar said must happen. But look at what happened. He was transferred in a rather unprecedented manner, that too at the time of hearing such a crucial matter. Had I been in his place, I would have issued a contempt notice against the government of Delhi and the government of India.

Once it happened in my court, as in the matter was posted in my court and it was removed. I issued a contempt notice to the Chief Justice of Maharashtra.

Even if Muralidhar had been issued a transfer notice, the time wasn’t really right for him to be transferred. The whole nation was keenly looking at the matter.

Since you brought up Justice Muralidhar, would you say that speeches played in his court of the BJP leaders constitute a cognisable offence? What’s your view on the speech delivered by Kapil Mishra, which has attracted more attention than others?

Of course. Not only that, whatever happened after that seemed like a conspiracy. He (Kapil Mishra) should be named in all major offences.

Some sections of the opposition have even questioned the role of Delhi Police, although the situation has now been brought under control. Would you say that there have been lapses on the part of authorities?

The police, the judiciary and even the government can be likened to the parents of the citizens. But look what they are doing. The people who have been shot are being treated as accused. They are being charged in a bizarre manner. The people who have been protesting against the government are being charged with draconian sections, making their bail plea next to impossible.