Exclusive: J&K LG Manoj Sinha on security situation, Mehbooba & Farooq's statements, land laws and more

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha in an exclusive conversation with India TV spoke about the security situation after the armed forces foiled a possible terror plot when four Pakistan-based terrorists were neutralised in a security operation. India TV spoke to Manoj Sinha on various aspects of the political situation in the state and other issues.

Manoj Sinha on security situation

Speaking on the recent security operation in which 4 terrorists were killed, Manoj Sinha said according to intelligence input, our neigbhour (Pakistan) was planning for a big conspiracy but the coordination between our security forces, Intelligence agencies is good which resulted in foiling these terror strategies. Sinha said the amount of weapons recovered from the terrorists indicates that they wanted to do something big. Especially 26/11 is near, our enemies were planning to do something big on Mumbai attack anniversary but our security forces have been very successful in controlling these cowardly acts.

Manoj Sinha on whether Article 370 has proved beneficial?

On the question of whether the withdrawal of Article 370 has benefited the security forces, Manoj Sinha said that the situation has improved in the last one and a half year, due to no political interference, the situation has got better. Constant efforts are being made by the terrorists but we are satisfied that they are not getting any success. Our security forces are fully alert, our borders are completely secure.

Manoj Sinha on DDC elections

Further speaking on security situation, Manoj Sinha said some people are trying to disrupt the elections. Till now, there was a two-tier system in Jammu and Kashmir, but he felt that there should be a 3-tier system, and that they will fully try to make the election fair.

Sinha said on behalf of the Ministry of Home Affairs, they have demanded additional force. The number of forces on the border has increased, due to which the scope of infiltration has reduced. Now those people are trying to fund terror through Narcotics, drones but they (security forces) have been able to foil these attempts. Manoj Sinha said after elections, they will set up District Development Board, which is important for democracy.

Manoj Sinha on Mehbooba, Farooq's remarks

On the question of the safety of the candidates, Manoj Sinha said that the administration is protecting the candidates, giving them complete freedom to campaign from morning to evening. On Mehbooba's allegations, Manoj Sinha said that there is no truth in this. We will ensure that everyone gets equal opportunities. Every candidate will get equal opportunity. We guarantee free and fair polls.

On Mehbooba Mufti's tricolor and Farooq Abdullah's China statement, Manoj Sinha said that those who have sworn in the Constitution of India should take care of the dignity of the language. Sinha conlcuded by saying that the state is not known to some people in any state. The people of Jammu and Kashmir are more interested in development, peace.

Manoj Sinha on land laws in J&K

On the question of Land Laws, Manoj Sinha said that the Land Laws of J&K were very old and they were not successful in enhancing the agriculture based economy also. In the changes we have made, we have tried to preserve the rights of the people there. About 90 percent of the land is farmed, in which no outsider will get even an inch. We want the industry to be there, hence creating industrial clusters. We want good private hospitals, educational institutions should also be built here. We have made a very progessive land law.

