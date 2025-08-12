Exclusive: HAL chief confirms 10 Tejas Mark 1 aircraft to join flightline this month, 97 more ordered | WATCH Speaking exclusively to India TV, HAL chief Dr DK Sunil confirmed that as many as 12 Tejas jets will be ready for operational readiness by December 2025. He also credited the involvement of the private sector in the past two years for significantly boosting HAL's capacity in assembling aircraft.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to witness a major milestone as at least 10 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1 will be ready and on the flightline by the end of this month, according to the company’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) Dr DK Sunil. Speaking exclusively to India TV, he confirmed that as many as 12 Tejas jets will be ready for operational readiness by December 2025. The massive production push follows the 2021 contract for 83 Tejas aircraft, with an additional order for 97 more recently placed. This brings the total to 180 jets, forming 10 squadrons, he added.

Dr Sunil credited the involvement of the private sector in the past two years for significantly boosting HAL's capacity in assembling aircraft. He revealed that HAL has already received two engines this year -- one in April and another in July -- with the remaining 10 scheduled to arrive within the calendar year. By March 2026, engines for all 12 aircraft will be in place, he added.

Progress on Tejas Mark 2

On the progress of the Mark 2 Tejas variant, the HAL chief confirmed that its design phase is complete and the project has moved into prototyping. "Work on its parts and structure is underway, with the structure expected to be ready by the first quarter of next year. Flight testing for the Mark 2 is planned for the third or fourth quarter of the following year," he added.

Success of Public-Private partnerships

Highlighting the success of public-private partnerships, Dr Sunil noted that HAL is manufacturing 156 indigenous Prachand Light Combat Helicopters under such collaborations. He said the enhanced capabilities of private firms are benefiting HAL greatly, ensuring no capacity constraints for upcoming projects.

On growing global interest in Indian aircraft

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of "Make in India" and "Make for World", he shared that multiple countries across Southeast Asia, Africa, and South America have shown keen interest in India-made aircraft and helicopters, including the Tejas and ALH. "Discussions are ongoing with several countries... We are confident of securing deals. A key advantage for such deals is that the software and hardware control design of these aircraft remains entirely under Indian ownership," he added.

Confidence in future deliveries

Expressing confidence in the future, Dr Sunil said the Indian government has placed immense trust in HAL, and the organisation is committed to delivering top-notch aircraft and helicopters to strengthen the nation's defence forces.

