Exclusive: First photo of control room shows all three armed forces chiefs overseeing 'Operation Sindoor' Operation Sindoor showcased India's military unity and precision, with top brass overseeing the mission, successfully neutralising 9 terror camps and sending a clear message to Pakistan on India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.

What makes Operation Sindoor even more significant is a recently emerged photograph showing the top military brass of India during the operation. Captured on the night of May 7 at precisely 1:05 AM, the image shows the Chiefs of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy in the control room, overseeing every phase of the operation. This rare picture highlights the strategic coordination among India’s three military wings during one of the most significant military operations in recent history.

The photograph underscores the high-level coordination and real-time management that ensured the success of Operation Sindoor. The Chiefs—General Manoj Mukund Naravane (Indian Army), Air Chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari (Indian Air Force), and Admiral R. Hari Kumar (Indian Navy)—worked in unison with commanders from various regional commands to launch a precise offensive against Pakistani terror camps. Their involvement exemplified India’s military unity and professionalism.

A tactical triumph: Execution and outcomes

Launched in retaliation for the brutal terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 innocent tourists, Operation Sindoor targeted 9 major terror camps across Pakistan without crossing the border. Indian forces, using state-of-the-art missile systems, neutralized these camps, killing over 100 terrorists. The swift and decisive response sent a clear message to Pakistan: India would no longer tolerate terrorism.

The photograph taken in the control room further highlights the meticulous planning and coordination of the operation. Every strike was carried out with precision, ensuring that each target was neutralized efficiently. India’s ability to synchronize its Army, Air Force, and Navy made this operation a remarkable display of military strength.

India's unyielding stance on terrorism

Operation Sindoor was not only about military retaliation but a direct challenge to Pakistan's continued support for terrorism. The Indian government, after receiving public outcry, gave the military a free hand. The operation’s execution proved India’s zero-tolerance approach toward terrorism and its readiness to act decisively on international grounds.

Pakistan's failed counterattack

After Operation Sindoor, Pakistan attempted to retaliate with drone and missile strikes, but India’s air defense systems intercepted and destroyed these threats mid-air. In response, India targeted and destroyed 11 key Pakistani airbases and military installations, forcing Pakistan to urgently call for ceasefire talks—a rare submission in the face of India’s military might.

The operation not only avenged the loss of innocent lives but also sent a strong message: India will not tolerate any further acts of terrorism.