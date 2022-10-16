Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Excise policy scam: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on October 17

Excise policy scam: The agency has also arrested Vijay Nair, an AAP worker and the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, officials said.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Sheenu Sharma | New Delhi
Updated on: October 16, 2022 13:18 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Excise policy scam: CBI summons Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia for questioning on October 17.

Highlights

  • CBI has summoned Manish Sisodia on Monday for questioning
  • It's in connection with alleged corruption in formulation, implementation of Delhi excise policy
  • The federal probe agency has asked AAP leader to appear before it at its headquarters at 11:00 am

Excise policy scam updates: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday (October 17) for questioning in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the excise policy for the national capital, officials said.

The federal probe agency has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to appear before it at its headquarters at 11:00 am on Monday, they added.

In a tweet on Sunday, Sisodia said, "CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate."

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has questioned a number of people, including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to Manish Sisodia's recent tweet. 

The agency has also arrested Vijay Nair, an AAP worker and the former CEO of Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company, and Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally, they said.

The CBI had registered an FIR in a special court here in August against Sisodia and 14 others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 477A (falsification of records), and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deals with taking undue advantage to influence a public servant by corrupt or illegal means or by the exercise of personal influence.

Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena had recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy, which was brought out in November last year, the officials said.

ALSO READ: Delhi liquor policy scam: Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia's aide sent to 5-day CBI custody

ALSO READ: Delhi liquor policy scam: Vijay Nair, Manish Sisodia's aide, arrested by CBI over corruption charges

