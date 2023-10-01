Exchange4Media Group releases rankings of top 50 spokespersons, BJP's Sudhanshu Trivedi tops the list

Follow us on Image Source : EXCHANGE4MEDIA GROUP Spokespersons of various political parties

The second edition of the exchange4media Party spokesperson’s 50, which ranks the spokespersons of the top political parties in the country was held in the national capital on Sunday (October 1).

In the second edition of the list put out, five spokspersons of the BJP, three from Congress and two from the Aam Aadmi Party were ranked among the top ten.

Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sudhanshu Trivedi has made his place at the top of the list. The names of BJP's Gaurav Bhatia, Dr. Sambit Patra, Syed Zafar Islam and Shazia Ilmi are also included in the top 10 in the list. Apart from the spokespersons of BJP, Congress’ Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Aam Aadmi Party's Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh are present in the top 10.

According to the exchange4media, the e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 initiative aims to recognise and honour those who stand at the forefront of political communication, evaluate their effectiveness, and acknowledge their impact on the national discourse.

“By systematically assessing their articulation skills, credibility, and ability to engage with diverse audiences, we aim to shed light on the leaders who master the art of political representation,” the exchange4media group said.

The ranking process, according to the group, considers various parameters like communication style, media presence, knowledge of issues, and public influence. The assessment involves a thorough evaluation of their public statements, media interactions, and overall impact on shaping political narratives, the group said.

Before the preparation of the list, the process was completed in various stages. First of all, approval was taken from the editorial board. Thereafter, the data related to it was collected from various reliable sources and then placed before the editorial board. After this, stakeholders were also consulted. Then the work of finalising the list was done.

Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and Founder, exchange4media Group said that these spokespersons are the “architects of national narratives” who shape people’s “understanding of democracy”.

“Today we celebrate the power of eloquence and the art of political representation. These spokespersons are not just voices; they are architects of national narratives, shaping our understanding of democracy. Their words echo in the corridors of power, influencing policies and public opinions. The e4m Party Spokesperson’s 50 is not just a list; it’s a tribute to those who wield words with impact and we honor their exceptional contribution to our vibrant democracy," he said.

Discussions were held before the award presentation, which panned over the current political situation in the country and a number of topics that political spokespersons often come across.

