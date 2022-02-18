Ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna, accused of sharing confidential data with Himalayan yogi, quizzed by CBI

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishna

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (February 18) questioned former National Stock Exchange (NSE) MD Chitra Ramakrishna in connection with the NSE co-location case in Mumbai. Ramakrishna is accused of sharing confidential financial data with 'yogi living in the Himalayas'.

Ramakrishna was MD of the NSE from 2013 to 2016 before she stepped down from the post citing 'personal reasons'.

Ramkrishna hit the headlines after a recent SEBI on February 11 said she was steered by a yogi, dwelling in the Himalayan ranges, in the appointment of Anand Subramanian as the exchange's group operating officer and advisor to the managing director (MD).

The CBI had booked a owner and promoter of Delhi-based OPG Securities Pvt.Ltd, Sanjay Gupta and other in connection with alleged abuse of NSE co-location facility to make gains by getting early access to the stock market, they said.

The agency was also probing unidentified officials of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and NSE, Mumbai and other unknown persons.

"It was alleged that the owner and promoter of said private company abused the server architecture of NSE in conspiracy with unknown officials of NSE. It was also alleged that unknown officials of NSE, Mumbai had provided unfair access to said company using the co-location facility during the period 2010-2012 that enabled it to login first to the exchange server of the stock exchange that helped to get the data before any other broker in the market," the CBI has alleged in the FIR.

(With inputs from PTI)

