State govt will register case against Sharjeel's 'aim to cut Assam from India' remark: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma has hit out at the main organizer of Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi, Sarjil saying that the Assam government has decided to register a case against him, who said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. In a presser, Biswa Sarma said, the state government has taken cognizance of this seditious statement and has decided to register a case against him.

Himanta Biswa Sarma's reaction has come after a video of former JNU student Sharjeel Imam making controversial statements was shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra. In the video, Sharjeel Imam can be heard saying that Muslims are in such numbers that they can out the entire Northeast from the rest of India.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: The main organizer

of Shaheen Bagh protest (in Delhi), Sarjil has said that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India. State government has taken cognizance of this seditious statement and has decided to register a case against him. pic.twitter.com/HYq6LspNmV — ANI (@ANI) January 25, 2020

In his speech at Shaheen Bagh protests, Imam is seen instigating Muslims to create riots and saying, "Our main aim is to cut the Assam and North-east India from rest of India".

दोस्तों शाहीन बाग़ की असलियत देखें:

१)असम को इंडिया से काट कर अलग करना हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी

२)”Chicken Neck” मुसलमानो का है

३)इतना मवाद डालो पटरी पे की इंडिया की फ़ौज Assam जा ना सके

४)सारे ग़ैर मुसलमानो को मुसलमानों के शर्त पर ही आना होगा

If this is not ANTI NATIONAL then what is? pic.twitter.com/kgxl3GLwx1 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 25, 2020

In the video, Imam is heard saying, "If we have 5 lakh organised people then we can permanently cut north-east from India or at least for one month. Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us."

Continuing inciting people, Sharjeel further said, "Do you know what is happening to Assamese Muslims? NRC is already applied there, they have been put in detention centers. We may come to know that in 6-8 months all Bengalis have been killed — Hindu or Muslim. If we want to help Assam, then we will have to stop the way to Assam for the Indian Army and other supplies."

In a Facebook post shared yesterday, Imam clarified that the main aim of Shaheen Bagh protest is to do "chakka jam" and rest everything is secondary.

“People need to understand the difference between chakka jam and sit-in protests. Organise sit-in protests in every city and tell people about chakka jam. Then after all the preparation and planning go and sit on the highways,” wrote Imam.