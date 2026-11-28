Centre's fresh delimitation push seems to have exposed the faultlines within Congress after senior leader Sushilkumar Shinde, who served as Union Home Minister from July 2012 to May 2014, came out in support of the exercise on Saturday, but advised the Centre to take everyone's consensus over the matter.

"Delimitation should be carried out from time to time. However, it would have been better if the government had taken everyone's consent before bringing up this issue," the veteran Congressman told reporters in Maharashtra's Solapur when asked about delimitation.

Shinde's remarks could provide a chance to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to corner the Congress before the Parliament's special session begins on November 30 during which the Delimitation Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, would be reintroduced.

The Congress, which leads the INDIA bloc, has said it would vehemently oppose the bill that seeks to implement delimitation and women's reservation. Speaking at a press briefing after a nearly two-hour long meeting with floor leaders of opposition parties in New Delhi, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Centre is seeking to "finish democracy" in India through this.

He said the SCs and STs would not receive their share in Lok Sabha as per their latest population if the Delimitation Bill is implement. Furthermore, Kharge likened it with BJP's '400 par' slogan for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and said the bill intends to achieve the '800 paar' figure to ensure that the saffron party permanently stays in power.

"The Modi government's Constitutional amendment bill is a big threat to democracy, as it threatens to end democracy and take control of power permanently," Kharge said. "They are indulging in this 'natak'. We have decided to together oppose this bill, as it is not in favour of SC/ST and they intend to finish democracy in the country," he said, claiming that the government is working strongly towards usurping power forever."

But the government, which is confident of securing the required two-thirds majority for the bill's passage, has urged opposition parties to back the legislation and help in ensuring women are provided with 33 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures.

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