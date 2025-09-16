Ex-election chief SY Quraishi's 'Nepal a vibrant democracy' remark gets BJP's 'reckless' reply BJP has come down heavily on former chief election commissioner SY Quraishi over his ‘Nepal a vibrant democracy’ comments. BJP’s social media chief Amit Malviya denounced Quraishi’s views on Nepal's protests, arguing that they lacked context and understanding of the chaos caused.

New Delhi:

Former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quraishi, in an interview praised the recent youth-led protests in Nepal as a sign of democracy taking root. SY Quraishi called Nepal’s youth-led protests a mark of “vibrant democracy.” He described the protesters as advocating for "more democracy" and rejecting corruption and favouritism in their country. His comments came in the wake of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation following massive unrest, where protesters demanded reforms, including lifting the ban on social media.

What did Quaraishi say?

While addressing the protests, Quraishi acknowledged that the Nepali government's ban on social media platforms, aimed at controlling content, had sparked widespread anger. He said that social media had become an integral part of daily life for the youth, particularly with a significant portion of Nepal’s population living abroad.

“10 per cent of the Nepalese are abroad and their only communication with the family is through social media," Quraishi explained. “Once the youth gets agitated, it is very difficult to stop them. Governments must be careful in regulating social media.”

What is the Opposition saying?

The BJP came down heavily on Quraishi's remarks, calling them “reckless” and suggesting that they could potentially embolden unrest in India. BJP’s social media chief Amit Malviya denounced Quraishi’s views on Nepal's protests, arguing that they lacked context and understanding of the chaos caused. Malviya also raised questions about Quraishi’s past tenure as Election Commissioner, alleging that he failed to address irregularities in voter rolls during his time in office. “If Quraishi knew about shifted, absent and dead voters on the rolls, why did he never order a Special Intensive Revision?” Malviya questioned on X.

The controversy

In his book, Quraishi argued that India is veering towards a model of "illiberal democracy" due to the government’s dominance over media, campaign finance, and its suppression of opposition voices. Quraishi added, “The way they come down heavily on any dissenting voice... the media has been controlled – it has either been bought over or frightened into submission." He warned that the rise of authoritarianism and majoritarianism in India was a dangerous trend for democracy.

Quraishi did acknowledge India’s remarkable strength in conducting elections. He praised the country for conducting free and fair elections with clockwork precision for over 75 years, noting, “Not once have our election results been disputed and the transition of power has always been smooth.” Looking beyond India, Quraishi also discussed the state of democracy in neighboring countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh. He argued that Pakistan’s democracy is in decline, largely due to the overpowering influence of the military. He praised Nepal for resisting a similar military takeover, noting that democracy had survived despite challenges.

In Bangladesh, Quraishi warned against the dangers of authoritarianism, particularly under Sheikh Hasina, who he claimed had become too authoritarian in her leadership style. As a final note, Quraishi urged India to take the lead in promoting democratic values within the SAARC region. He called on India to act as an “elder brother,” providing guidance to struggling democracies, without exercising the heavy-handedness of a "big brother."

He cautioned, however, that India must not take its young population for granted, stressing the importance of protecting liberty and freedom of expression. He concluded by saying, “Governments must be very careful in regulating social media, as it has become an integral part of everyone's life.”