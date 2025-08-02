Ex-CJI Chandrachud bats for UCC: 'Important for us to realise this goal of Constitution' DY Chandrachud, however, said that the UCC should be brought in only after taking all segments of the country and the society into confidence, and it should be ensured that the Uniform Civil Code would be in their interest.

Mumbai:

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday made a pitch for the Uniform Civil Code and said that the Constitution "expresses the desirability" of a UCC. The 65-year-old, who served as the 50th CJI of India, made the remarks while speaking to reporters in Mumbai.

Chandrachud, however, said that the UCC should be brought in only after taking all segments of the country and the society into confidence, and it should be ensured that the Uniform Civil Code would be in their interest.

"I said what I have to say, which is that the Constitution expresses the desirability of a Uniform Civil Code. I said that it is important for us, at least 75 years after the birth of the Constitution and the founding of the Constitution, to realise this ambition and goal of the Constitution," he said.

"But at the same time, by taking all segments of our society and community into confidence that this is truly in the interests of a future just Indian society which we need to create in the nation," he added.

What is Uniform Civil Code?

The Uniform Civil Code proposes a common set of laws for all the citizens of the country, irrespective of their religion, caste, creed and gender, and it should cover matters such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, succession, and adoption. It is mentioned in Part IV of the Constitution.

What does the Constitution say about Uniform Civil Code?

Article 44 of the Constitution, which corresponds with the Directive Principles of State Policy, mentions the Uniform Civil Code. It states, "The State shall endeavor to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India."

Currently, UCC is implemented in Goa and Uttarakhand. However, many other states ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are considering implementing the UCC.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre has also made a pitch for the implementation of UCC. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on multiple occasions, has proposed that the country should adopt the UCC in a bid to eliminate discrimination based on religion, caste and creed.