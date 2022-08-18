Ex-Bihar MLA, absconding for nearly two decades, arrested near India-Nepal border

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PICTURE The MLA also had a Rs 25,000 bounty on his head.

Absconding Bihar MLA arrested: An ex-Bihar MLA, Ranjan Tiwary, wanted by Uttar Pradesh Police for opening fire on police personnel, was arrested in Raxaul near the India-Nepal border on Thursday. He has been absconding for nearly two decades

The accused was carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head. He was apprehended by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar police forces.

"The former MLA from Govindganj assembly seat in Bihar's East Champaran district was wanted in a 1998 case pertaining to the opening of fire on police personnel in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. He had been absconding for nearly two decades," East Champaran district Superintendent of Police Kumar Ashish told PTI.

"He was handed over to UP Police for further prosecution after completion of initial formalities. We are also looking into cases registered against him in Bihar," he said.

Additional Superintendent of Police of Raxaul, Chandra Prakash, said Tiwary was planning to flee to Kathmandu via Raxaul.

