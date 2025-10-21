Everything will be clear after investigation: Punjab ex-DGP refutes allegations of foul play in son's death Refuting the complaints, former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa warned that those who filed false and baseless complaints leading to the FIR will also have to face the law.

Chandigarh:

Punjab's former director general of police Mohammad Mustafa on Tuesday dismissed allegations of foul play after his son, Akeel Akhtar, was found dead under mysterious circumstances back in August. Refuting the complaints, the former IPS officer warned that those who filed false and baseless complaints leading to the FIR will also have to face the law. He added that everything will become clear after the investigation.

Death of son has brought grief to the family

He also stated that while the death of his son has brought immense grief to the family, there is by no means could they not confront people with dirty politics and petty motives.

In a video that surfaced recently, Akeel Akhtar, son of former Director General of Police Mohammed Mustafa and former Punjab minister and Congress leader Razia Sultana, accused his father of having an illicit relationship with his wife. Moreover, he alleged that his mother and sister were part of a plot to kill him or falsely implicate him.

Mustafa says Punjab's biggest disease is drugs

Mohammad Mustafa said that everyone knows what drugs were Punjab's biggest disease and his son was addicted to that. Injections were found scattered throughout his son's room, and on the day of the incident, when he found him, he was already dead.

“It was a drug overdose. My family told me not to have a post-mortem done, but I told them that if I didn't do it, then my son's body would have to be exhumed later. My suspicions were proven correct. See today, if my son's post-mortem hadn't been conducted, his body would have been exhumed.

Mustafa claims he knows who made the video of his son

He claimed that he knows who made the video of his son and added that an FIR has been lodged against him. “Now there will be an investigation, I welcome it. Let me tell you one more thing, if the allegations in the FIR are proved wrong, then what will happen against those who have complained. Due to the mental illness that my son had, he did not even know what he was saying. Now if there is an investigation, everything will become clear,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Mohammad Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana were booked for murdering their son, Haryana Police said.

Akil Akhter, an advocate, died in Haryana's Panchkula on Thursday. Also booked in the case are Akhter's wife and sister.

The FIR was registered on October 20 under Sections 103 (1) and 61, which deal with murder and criminal conspiracy charges, after a man named Shamshuddin, in a complaint, alleged foul play in the death, saying Akhter died under "suspicious circumstances", the police said.

They have been booked based on Shamshuddin's complaint, which alleged Akhter had recorded a video levelling serious allegations against his family, they said.

Here’s what Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta said on this matter

According to Panchkula DCP Srishti Gupta, on October 16, Akhter, a resident of Sector 4, MDC, Panchkula, was found dead at his residence. The family intimated the police, and said that when they opened the room, he was found dead.

The complainant in the case has given an account of the purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which he has levelled serious allegations against his father and other family members. Mustafa, a retired 1985-batch IPS officer, served as Punjab Human Rights Commission DGP, while his wife was a minister in the previous Congress government in Punjab.

